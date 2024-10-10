Assistance needed to Identify Decedent

The decedent had healed trauma on the head, face, clavicle, ribs, and left forearm bones, which may have resulted in associated soft tissue changes that were noticeable during life. The decedent was found wearing a red and black plaid “HIGHLAND Originals” brand long sleeved shirt, size “14/16”; a black with red stripes “EMMA JAMES A Liz Claiborne Company” brand shirt, size XL; a floral patterned “MINE” brand tank top, size L; black leggings; crew-cut socks; and a pink “PINK” brand thong.