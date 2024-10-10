Assistance needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement
Date:
|10/3/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|6/26/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-2546
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|HCSO: 2406-09856
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/127370
|Recovery Location:
|2101 Myra St., Houston, TX 77039
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|5’4” – 5’11”
|Age:
|35-55
years
|Race:
|Undetermined
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent had healed trauma on the head, face, clavicle, ribs, and left forearm bones, which may have resulted in associated soft tissue changes that were noticeable during life. The decedent was found wearing a red and black plaid “HIGHLAND Originals” brand long sleeved shirt, size “14/16”; a black with red stripes “EMMA JAMES A Liz Claiborne Company” brand shirt, size XL; a floral patterned “MINE” brand tank top, size L; black leggings; crew-cut socks; and a pink “PINK” brand thong.
|CASE DETAILS:
|Skeletal remains of an adult male were found wearing numerous clothing layers in an abandoned residence along
Myra St.
PHOTOS:
Clothing similar to that found on the remains
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs