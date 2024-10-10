Assistance needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

 

Announcement

Date:

 10/3/2024 Date of

Death/Recovery:

 6/26/2024    
IFS Case Number: ML24-2546 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 HCSO: 2406-09856  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/127370    
Recovery Location: 2101 Myra St., Houston, TX 77039        
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 5’4” – 5’11” Age: 35-55

years

 Race: Undetermined
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent had healed trauma on the head, face, clavicle, ribs, and left forearm bones, which may have resulted in associated soft tissue changes that were noticeable during life. The decedent was found wearing a red and black plaid “HIGHLAND Originals” brand long sleeved shirt, size “14/16”; a black with red stripes “EMMA JAMES A Liz Claiborne Company” brand shirt, size XL; a floral patterned “MINE” brand tank top, size L; black leggings; crew-cut socks; and a pink “PINK” brand thong.
CASE DETAILS:
Skeletal remains of an adult male were found wearing numerous clothing layers in an abandoned residence along

Myra St.

PHOTOS:

Clothing similar to that found on the remains

