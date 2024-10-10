Assistance needed in Identification of Deceased Found

|Announcement Date:
|10/3/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|4/20/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-1572
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|569080-24 HPD
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/122382
|Recovery Location:
|10500 Plainfield St., Houston, TX 77031
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|5’7” – 6’1”
|Age:
|40-60 years
|Race:
|Black, Hispanic, and/or
Amerindian
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent had healed trauma of the pinky-side of the palm on the left hand, which may have resulted in associated soft tissue changes that were noticeable during life. The decedent was found wearing a black “GEORGE” brand zip-up coat, size “L/G 42-44”; a black with wide gray stripes “Cambridge Classics” brand puffy zip-up vest, size S; a black zip-up hooded jacket with “NIKE” letters on front, size XL; black “Ultimate Cargo Fleece Pant” brand sweatpants, size M; and white “Nike Air” brand shoes. A black pocketknife (folded closed) was found on top of the decedent. A paperback book with the title “BORDERLANDS” a “Brady Games Signatures Series Guide” was found under the left hip region of the decedent.
|CASE DETAILS:
|Skeletal remains of an adult male were found in a shed. The shed is located in a field within a neighborhood along Plainfield St. The individual was wearing numerous clothing layers and was surrounded by personal effects..
PHOTOS: Shoes similar to those found on the decedent.
