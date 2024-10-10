Assistance needed in Identification of Deceased Found

The decedent had healed trauma of the pinky-side of the palm on the left hand, which may have resulted in associated soft tissue changes that were noticeable during life. The decedent was found wearing a black “GEORGE” brand zip-up coat, size “L/G 42-44”; a black with wide gray stripes “Cambridge Classics” brand puffy zip-up vest, size S; a black zip-up hooded jacket with “NIKE” letters on front, size XL; black “Ultimate Cargo Fleece Pant” brand sweatpants, size M; and white “Nike Air” brand shoes. A black pocketknife (folded closed) was found on top of the decedent. A paperback book with the title “BORDERLANDS” a “Brady Games Signatures Series Guide” was found under the left hip region of the decedent.