Assistance needed in Identification of Deceased Found

Announcement Date: 10/3/2024   Date of

Death/Recovery:

   4/20/2024    
IFS Case Number: ML24-1572 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 569080-24  HPD  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/122382  
Recovery Location: 10500 Plainfield St., Houston, TX 77031      
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 5’7” – 6’1” Age: 40-60 years Race: Black, Hispanic, and/or

Amerindian
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent had healed trauma of the pinky-side of the palm on the left hand, which may have resulted in associated soft tissue changes that were noticeable during life. The decedent was found wearing a black “GEORGE” brand zip-up coat, size “L/G 42-44”; a black with wide gray stripes “Cambridge Classics” brand puffy zip-up vest, size S; a black zip-up hooded jacket with “NIKE” letters on front, size XL; black “Ultimate Cargo Fleece Pant” brand sweatpants, size M; and white “Nike Air” brand shoes. A black pocketknife (folded closed) was found on top of the decedent. A paperback book with the title “BORDERLANDS” a “Brady Games Signatures Series Guide” was found under the left hip region of the decedent.
CASE DETAILS:
Skeletal remains of an adult male were found in a shed. The shed is located in a field within a neighborhood along Plainfield St. The individual was wearing numerous clothing layers and was surrounded by personal effects..

PHOTOS: Shoes similar to those found on the decedent.

 

 

