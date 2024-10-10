Assistance in locating the next of kin

October 10, 2024

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

TIMOTHY DOYLE GRAY – White Male, 04/18/1952: Mr. Gray died in the 1100 block of Burke Road in Pasadena, TX on 08/14/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3314.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/130194)

OSCAR RAUL CASTILLO DEL CID – Hispanic Male, 01/10/1997:

Mr. Castillo del Cid died in the 4900 block of West West Airport Boulevard in Houston, TX on 08/21/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3430.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/130196)

GENARO CAMACHO RAMIREZ – Hispanic Male, 09/19/1972:

Mr. Ramirez died in the 5900 block of Gulfton Street in Houston, TX on 09/08/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3688.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/130225)

ROBERT JEFFCOAT – White Male, 02/21/1953: Mr. Jeffcoat died in the 4500 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 09/20/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3883.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/130227