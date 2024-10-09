Sport Clips Haircuts Launches Annual ‘Help A Hero’ Campaign to Raise $1.5 Million for Veteran Scholarships through Nov. 16

Now the largest scholarship program of its kind, Help A Hero supports service members pursuing education needed for civilian careers

GEORGETOWN, Texas (Oct. 9, 2024) – Sport Clips Haircuts has launched its annual “Help A Hero” campaign to raise $1.5 million through November 16, in support of the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program. The campaign funds scholarships for veterans and service members making the transition from military to civilian careers, with 100 percent of donations going toward education funding.

Today through Veterans Day, donations to the program can be made at checkout when clients come in for a haircare service. Donations can also be made online, or via a new, easier option to text “HEROVFW” to 53555. On Veterans Day, participating Sport Clips locations will also donate $2 from every paid haircut service, and many will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military.

Founded in 2013 in response to the increasing need for veteran education assistance beyond GI Bill benefits, the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero Scholarship program has grown to become the largest of its kind. Spearheaded by Sport Clips Founder and Air Force veteran Gordon Logan, the initiative has already provided more than 3,000 scholarships totaling nearly $14 million for veterans seeking post-military education.

“Our stylists and clients are at the heart of this initiative with eighty percent of our annual donations coming from our generous clients,” said Logan. “It’s an honor to support those who have served our country as part of our commitment to thank our nation’s heroes and give back to the military community.”

“Surveys show the major challenges for veterans transitioning out of their military careers and stepping back into civilian life are finding a job, parting ways with their friends in the military and finding a purposeful career. One in five veterans says a lack of funds has prevented them from pursuing their educational goals,” said VFW National Commander Al Lipphardt. “So, getting a haircut and making a donation is a simple but powerful way to help veterans succeed.”

Help A Hero scholarships provide up to $5,000 per semester to help cover tuition and fees. Veterans from all branches with a rank of E-5 and below are eligible, with funds sent directly to the educational institution of their choice. For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit SportClips.com/Hero.

Key Facts:

Goal: Raise $1.5 million through November 16

100% of donations go to veteran scholarships

Sport Clips will donate $2 for every paid haircut on Nov. 11, with many locations offering free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members

Nearly $14 million raised and scholarships awarded since 2013

Scholarships up to $5,000 per semester for veterans and service members with the rank of E-5 and below

