Katy ISD Names Faldyn Elementary Principal

KATY, TX [October 8, 2024] – Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski has named Kathryn Leeper as the new principal of Faldyn Elementary. She will officially assume the role on Tuesday, October 15.

Leeper has nearly 20 years of experience in education, serving as a classroom teacher and in several leadership positions, including campus and district administrator. She has extensive experience leading professional development, coaching educators to reach their full potential and employing student data to affect change.

“I am deeply honored to lead Faldyn Elementary, and I am excited to begin working with students, staff and parents,” said Leeper. “My priority is to continue building upon the school’s culture of positivity and growth so that all students can thrive.”

She most recently served as an Assistant Principal of Katy ISD’s Raines Academy, a role she began in 2019.

“Ms. Leeper is a committed educator with extensive experience in supporting both students and teachers,” said Dr. Gregorski. “I am confident that she will effectively lead the Faldyn school community.”

Leeper holds a Master of Education in Administration from LeTourneau University and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston.