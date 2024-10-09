Juan Castillo appointed Acting President of Texas A&M International University

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has appointed Juan J. Castillo as the Acting President of Texas A&M International University in Laredo, effective immediately. Castillo, who has served as the Vice President for Finance and Administration at TAMIU since 2008, will oversee the university’s operations following the unexpected passing of President Pablo Arenaz.

“Juan Castillo is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in higher education and a deep commitment to the success of our students and faculty,” Chancellor Sharp said. “His leadership will ensure that TAMIU continues to thrive during this transition period, and I have full confidence in his ability to guide the university forward.”

Castillo brings more than 30 years of management experience, having held key roles in both higher education and the corporate sector. As TAMIU’s CFO, he successfully managed the university’s financial operations, overseeing budget planning, compliance and the development of new facilities. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing various administrative functions and fostering collaborations within the university community.

“I am honored to serve as Acting President during this challenging time,” Castillo stated. “TAMIU has a strong legacy of excellence, and I am committed to maintaining that standard while we honor the memory of Dr. Arenaz. Together, we will continue to support our students and advance our mission of providing quality education and opportunities for our community.”

Prior to his tenure at TAMIU, Castillo held several leadership positions at Lone Star College-CyFair, where he managed business operations and auxiliary services, and worked to enhance student services and financial operations. His educational background includes a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents will begin the process of identifying a new president for TAMIU in the coming weeks.

About Texas A&M International University: TAMIU is a vibrant educational institution serving approximately 8,500 students, with a strong focus on providing opportunities for the majority Hispanic student population. The university is dedicated to fostering academic excellence, research, and community engagement.

