Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend County Closing Permanently Thursday

AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Arcola and Orchard (both in Fort Bend County) will close permanently at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

Locations:

Arcola City Hall

13222 Highway 6

Arcola, TX 77583

Orchard City Hall

9714 Kibler St.

Orchard, TX 77464

Several Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) at other locations remain open for now. To find a DRC location near you, go to fema.gov/drc. The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday and are closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

All DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply, visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/