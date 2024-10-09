Cruz, Warren, Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Honoring Women Volunteers in World War II

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and several of their colleagues to introduce the bipartisan Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service (WAVES) resolution to recognize the women who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “We must never forget the unwavering dedication and immense sacrifices made by the courageous women who volunteered to serve our country during World War II. Their contributions to the war effort were pivotal and our nation owes them a debt of gratitude. I am honored to stand with Senators Warren and Blackburn in introducing this bipartisan resolution to give them the full recognition they deserve.”

Sens. Cruz, Warren, and Blackburn were joined by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in introducing the resolution.

Read the full text of the resolution here.

BACKGROUND:

After World War I, laws limited women to the role of nurses during war. The Navy Women’s Reserve Act, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in July 1942, reversed this law and established WAVES, allowing women to volunteer in support of war efforts. Women were then recruited to perform military assignments, including training thousands of aspiring male naval aviators, gunners, and navigators.

More than 400,000 women served our country in military capacities in World War II. In fact, women accounted for about 2.5% of the Navy, including almost 80,000 officers and enlisted personnel during the program’s peak.