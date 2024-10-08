Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris County will Close Permanently this Week

AUSTIN – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Houston (Harris County) will close permanently this week. Locations and closing dates follow.

Closing 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9:

Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center

16600 Pine Forest Lane

Houston, TX 77084

BakerRipley East Aldine Campus

3000 Aldine Mail Route Road

Houston, TX 77039

Closing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10:

Felix L. Baldree Building

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will remain open in Harris County. To find a DRC location, go to fema.gov/drc. The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday and are closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/