Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris County will Close Permanently this Week

AUSTIN – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Houston (Harris County) will close permanently this week. Locations and closing dates follow.
Closing 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9:
Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center
16600 Pine Forest Lane
Houston, TX 77084
BakerRipley East Aldine Campus
3000 Aldine Mail Route Road
Houston, TX 77039
Closing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10:
Felix L. Baldree Building
13828 Corpus Christi St.
Houston, TX 77015
Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will remain open in Harris County. To find a DRC location, go to fema.gov/drc. The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday and are closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.
DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.
For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798.