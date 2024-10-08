Sixth Grader Unites Houston Musicians to Raise Funds for 15,000+ Homeless Animals

Singer/songwriter Bo Bottoms, Rice University Shepherd School of Music, The Village School, and Houston Energy Corridor Orchestra to all perform at the Second Annual Melodies of Gratitude Concert

Houston (Oct. 8, 2024) – Eleven-year-old animal lover, pianist, drummer, and founder of Wild Tunes, a local nonprofit that aims to soothe shelter animals through live music, Yuvaanh “Yuvi” Agarwal will join fellow musicians on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, for the second annual “Melodies of Gratitude” concert, benefiting three Houston-area animal shelters. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. at Resurrection MCC Church, 2025 11th Street in the Heights. The funds raised will benefit BARC AnimalShelter & Adoptions, Houston Humane Society, and Special Pals.

“‘Melodies of Gratitude’ is a unique, creative platform for local musical talent to unite for a great cause – helping homeless animals lead a better life,” said Priyanka Agarwal, executive director of Wild Tunes. “The funds raised will help alleviate Houston’s animal overpopulation crisis by supporting area shelters in their community engagement and education programs. Funds willalso help local animal shelters cover costs of medical care, spay/neuter procedures, and boarding.”

Yuvi will open the concert with his original piano composition, Wings of Shakti. His performance will be followed by an eclectic range of musicians, including Bo Bottoms, a Texas-based singer/songwriter who is a regular at Houston area venues, such as the House of Blues, The Rustic, Truck Yard as well as annual appearances at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. In 2024, Bo released six songs.

Bottoms, an avid animal lover and owner of two rescue dogs has seen first-hand what soothing music can do for homeless animals.

“When I first heard about Wild Tunes’ mission to soothe and comfort animals through music,” I was immediately drawn to the cause,” she said.

Musicians from the Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO), a local organization that strives to connect orchestral music and the arts to inspire, educate, unite, and connect people of all ages and backgrounds will also perform this year. Sarah McDonner, executive director and founder will be on flute with John Markert on piano and Emily Tallent also on flute.

Other performers include:

Tatum Hodgson, a cello player from the Rice University Shepherd School of Music

The Village School percussion and brass ensembles, led by Sarah Perkins.

Nrityakalpana, a local dance group

Zaiden, a 9th grade flutist from Foster High School

Fredrico and Olivia Pena, a sibling pair who play the piano and violin

The Wild Tunes program encourages musically inclined volunteers to bring their instruments to local shelters and play for the animals, easing their anxiety and helping them adjust to humans while they await fostering or adoption.

“My mission with Wild Tunes is to reduce the anxiety of shelter animals and help rebuild their relationships with humans, which can help increase their likelihood of adoption,” said Yuvi. “The concept is simple: volunteers come in a few times a month and casually practice their instrument while making a difference in the lives of animals.”

The idea for Wild Tunes came about when Yuvi noticed how his music helped calm his dog, Bozo, and he wanted to extend the same soothing experience to shelter animals.

“Since launching Wild Tunes, we have learned how significant enrichment is to the lives of animals and volunteers alike,” Priyanka said. “When Yuvi created Wild Tunes, he intended to deliver a creative outlet that benefitted both animals and humans, and the response has been overwhelming.”

The Houston BARC Foundation has agreed to match BARC’s portion of donations from the event. Melodies of Gratitude is free and open to the public. Those inspired by Yuvi’s program and the concert, can donate by visiting https://givebutter.com/melodiesofgratitude2.