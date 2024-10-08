SBA Disaster News Release – SBA to Close Business Recovery Center in Richmond

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration, announced today that SBA will close its Richmond Business Recovery Center at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. “SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to businesses that were affected by the Hurricane Beryl that occurred July 5-9,” said Sánchez.
Until the center closes, SBA customer service representatives will continue to meet with business owners to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application. No appointment is necessary.
FORT BEND COUNTY
Business Recovery Center
TW Davis Family YMCA
911 Thompson Rd.
Richmond, TX 77469
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Closes 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
SBA continues to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants in all the federal-state Disaster Recovery Centers and SBA Business Recovery Centers located throughout Texas. Please see a complete listing of locations and hours at SBA.gov/disaster.