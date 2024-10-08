Katy ISD To Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KATY, TX [October 7, 2024] – The Katy ISD Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, scheduled for Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the district’s Law Enforcement Center (20370 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449).

Community members are invited to bring their expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications to the Center for safe disposal.

No needles or sharp objects will be accepted, and liquids must be presented in their original prescribed containers.

“During last fall’s Take Back Day, we collected 20 boxes of prescription medications,” said Chief Henry Gaw of the Katy ISD Police Department. “I appreciate the continued support of our community members as we work to keep everyone safe.”

The DEA and its local partners have collected more than 17 million pounds of unused prescription medication through National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Visit www.dea.gov/takebackday to learn more.