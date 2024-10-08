Katy ISD Legacy Parent Academy to Host Safety Forum for October Webinar

KATY, TX [October 7, 2024] – Parents and community members are invited to learn about the comprehensive safety and security measures in place across the district at this month’s Legacy Parent Academy session. Katy ISD will host a Campus Safety and Security webinar on Wednesday, October 16, offering valuable insights into how the district ensures a safe learning environment.

Parents and guardians will learn about the district’s safety protocols, emergency procedures, and security measures. Visitors can register to attend with this link.

The webinar will be held from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m., and will be presented by Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD’s Director of Emergency Management & School Safety.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is foundational to all that the district does,” said Martinez. “We all can work together to make sure that our schools and buildings are safe learning environments.”

Katy ISD’s Legacy Parent Academy is a series of informational sessions designed to assist parents by raising awareness on social-emotional and academic topics that impact students. Visit the Legacy Parent Academy page to learn more.