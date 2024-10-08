Houston Arboretum presents popular fall Sip & Stroll on Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Arboretum

WHAT:

Come and celebrate fall with the Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event on Friday, Nov. 1 as you enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include a curated nature hike, two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, and delicious cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX.

Note that charcuterie cups may include allergens such as dairy, gluten, and nuts. A limited number of vegetarian cups will be offered upon request. Please email the Arboretum before the event to request vegetarian or vegan options.

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak and Woodway)

COST:

$40 member / $45 nonmember

Ages 21 and up

Advance registration required

MORE:

Parking is free for all Arboretum Members, but you must enter your Member parking code in the kiosks or on the Park Mobile or Park Houston apps. Nonmembers must pay a $6 parking fee which directly supports the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation. All guests are subject to ticketing if they do not enter their Member parking code or pay the parking fee. Please do not leave valuables in your car. Outside restrooms are located at the Nature Center building.

Sip & Stroll is rain or shine. If the event is cancelled, the ticket price is non-refundable and considered as a donation to the organization.

TO REGISTER:

Please go to the website to register at www.//houstonarboretum.org/event/sip-and-stroll-fall/

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Anthony Rathbun