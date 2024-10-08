DPS’ Fitness Wellness Unit Receives National Officer Wellness Award 

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce its Fitness Wellness Unit (FWU) is the recipient of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 2024 Officer Wellness Award. The FWU was selected for its robust efforts to increase the overall physical, mental and overall health of DPS personnel across the state.

“The physical and mental health of our employees—commissioned and non-commissioned—is imperative to DPS’ mission to serve and protect Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “This award is a testament to the Fitness Wellness Unit’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of our agency’s personnel both while they serve and after they retire from a life of service.”

Announced at the annual Destination Zero National Officer Safety and Wellness Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., the Officer Wellness Award is presented to the law enforcement agency that has developed a program improving its officers’ wellbeing by reducing stress, increasing fitness or actively promoting a healthier diet and lifestyle and has institutionalized wellness practices supporting physical and mental health amongst their employees.

The FWU is housed under the Training Operations Division (TOD) and provides three main functions for DPS. FWU is responsible for all mental and physical conditioning/training for current Trooper Trainees going through the DPS academy, performing required physical fitness tests for commissioned Troopers across the state and assisting all personnel on physical fitness, nutrition, sleep, stress management and numerous other health-related topics.

Since its inception in 2010, the FWU has quickly grown – both in size and demand. The six-person unit plays a large role in educational wellness held at DPS, travels around Texas and surrounding states to share DPS best practices with other agencies and teaches multiple group exercise classes each day at DPS Headquarters and the State Capitol Complex.

Pictures of DPS’ FWU receiving the Officer Wellness Award are available her