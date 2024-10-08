City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s MacGregor Park receives $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior toward transformative renovations

Part of a nationwide investment in local parks to improve access to greenspaces in underserved communities

HOUSTON – Oct. 7, 2024 – City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department (HPARD) and Houston Parks Board (HPB) are thrilled to announce that MacGregor Park received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program to support the renovation of the culturally significant park. Managed by the National Park Service, ORLP provides matching grants to cities for park projects in economically underserved communities and is funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The grant funds are administered through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). HPARD and HPB are excited to leverage TPWD’s invaluable expertise and look forward to a fruitful collaboration on this project.

“I am incredibly grateful for this generous grant from the Department of the Interior. MacGregor Park has been an important greenspace in our community, and this investment underscores the City’s commitment to provide high-quality greenspaces to all Houstonians,” said Kenneth Allen, Director, HPARD. “The planned renovations will not only preserve the park’s rich legacy but also enhance its role as a vital hub for recreation, culture, and community connection.”

MacGregor Park is a 65-acre park located in southeast Houston and along Brays Bayou Greenway. The park has served as a gathering and recreational space for many Houstonians for nearly a century. Today, the infrastructure of this heavily used regional park is showing its age, and its facilities are in need of significant capital investment. Last year, following a community-based master planning process, the Houston City Council approved a transformative investment for MacGregor Park.

“This grant is another exciting milestone as we develop a reimagined MacGregor Park,” said Beth White, President and CEO, HPB. “We are humbled and energized by the significant investment in this project from the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. Our team looks forward to continuing our work all of our partners to create a park upgrade that represents the fabric of the people it serves.”

The revitalization of MacGregor Park aligns with HPB’s Strategic Plan to improve regional parks as destinations along the Bayou Greenways system. Houston Parks Board will raise additional funds for the project. The design and construction of the project will be led by HPB and overseen by a standards committee comprised of representatives from the City of Houston, Kinder Foundation, and HPARD. HPB and the project partners have started the design stage with construction estimated to begin in 2026.

The master plan calls for comprehensive updates including the renovation of The Homer Ford Tennis Center, which will become a state-of-the-art facility with enhanced tournament-hosting capabilities. The swimming pool and adjacent pool building, as well as the community center, will be upgraded and provide a more enjoyable experience for the hundreds of thousands of annual park users. An improved set of walking trails through the park will connect into the existing greenway trail along Brays Bayou and enhance connectivity to the Bayou Greenways system of over 150 miles of trails throughout Houston. In addition, the grounds of MacGregor Park will feature native plants to allow for a re-naturing of the park. A naturalistic amphitheater will be created near the bayou for programming and communal gatherings. An all-abilities, ADA-accessible playground will be added to ensure all park users, regardless of ability, can use the playground.

In addition to the ORLP grant, funding for the project comes from donations from Kinder Foundation, The Brown Foundation, Inc., Texas Children’s Hospital, and additional contributors. Plus, the City of Houston, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) 7, and the Community Project Funding Grant sponsored by the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

For additional details regarding MacGregor Park and to stay informed of the latest updates, visit https://houstonparksboard.org/macgregor-park/.