The Energy Corridor District is excited to announce the selection of Bryan Brown to the position of President

Houston (TX) – The Energy Corridor District is excited to announce the selection of Bryan Brown to the position of President. Since its creation by the Texas Legislature in 2001, Bryan becomes only the third person to lead the

District, a 2,000 acre business improvement district home to the world’s corporate headquarters for energy companies, engineering firms, and many other businesses.

“Bryan brings an in-depth understanding not only of urban planning and management, but their

specific application to Houston, and our local business communities,” said Energy Corridor District Board Chair, David Hightower. “We are very excited to be supporting Bryan and our professional staff as they continue to provide incredible value to our stakeholders.”

The Energy Corridor District provides services in the areas of mobility and transportation, beautification and maintenance, planning, economic development, public safety, strategic research, and community events. Brown takes the reins of the District as it prepares for its forthcoming Service Agreement, a covenant between the District and the commercial property owners located within its boundaries that outlines the services the District will provide funded through an assessment on commercial properties.

“From major grant projects that improve our mobility, to investment in public infrastructure, to advocacy and business support, the District is a vibrant, growing community and I am very excited to lead the district into the future,” said Brown. “We have an opportunity to evolve something truly special here in the District, and I am honored to be a part of that.

Brown joins the District after a 20 year career in public management and operations, where he has led projects in multi-modal planning, transportation, and public funding strategies.

“I am so excited to work with our Board of Directors, staff, and stakeholders to keep building the Energy Corridor District where businesses and individuals can find opportunity and thrive.”