Sen. Cruz Statement on Anniversary of October 7th Attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement commemorating the one-year anniversary of October 7th, the worst one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Sen. Cruz said, “One year ago, on October 7, the people of Israel faced the greatest act of terror in their nation’s history. Hamas murdered more Jews in a single 24-hour period than at any time since the Holocaust. In the face of evil, Israel arose and defended himself. I am awed by Israel’s spirit, and I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself and to utterly eradicate Hamas. America’s policy should be absolutely unequivocal to ensure that Israel has the military and diplomatic support to accomplish this mission for as long as it takes. This is a battle between good and evil and good must triumph. Stand strong, never again. Is now.”

He also released a video calling for the United States to stand unequivocally with Israel as it eradicates the genocidal terrorist groups threatening its existence, for as long as it takes.