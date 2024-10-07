Master Gardeners ready for Oct. 12 sale

The Extension Greenhouse in Rosenberg is full of green plants in preparation for the annual vegetable/herb plant sale hosted each fall by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners which this year will be Saturday, Oct. 12.

The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to noon or sold out at the Extension Education Center, 1402 Band Road in Rosenberg. Come early for the best variety.

Among the plants doing well is Pak Choi – Joi Choi. The heat-resistant variety rapidly produces mini heads of pak choi whose crispy pastel stalks and deep green leaves are ready to eat in record time. The compact, vase-shaped heads are mild, sweet and crunchy. Plant: your plants 5 to 6 inches apart in a bed or container that gets full sun. Plants will grow 6 to 8 inches tall. To help them, feed them two or three times during the growing season with fish emulsion or another high nitrogen fertilizer.

To harvest cut the whole vase-shaped little heads when they are plump and well filled out. Chop coarsely for delicious quick stir fries or braise in a little butter and broth just until tender-crisp. Joi Choi is mild and sweet tasting and full of vitamins and antioxidants.

And it’s only one of 20 varieties of vegetables that will be available at the Saturday sale along with eight varieties of herb plants. Learn more at 2024-Fall-VHS-BW-Booket-Final-9-24-2024.pdf (fbmg.org)

Captions: FBMG photos

Helping to raise from seeds 20 varieties of vegetable plants and eight varieties of herb plants are Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Steve Schmerbeck, Carol Gaas and Blanca Walsh.

Pak Choi-Joi Choi offers shoppers a tasty and healthy treat from the garden.