ElectricityPlans Named to the 20th Annual Aggie 100, Honored as Fastest-Growing Company

Houston, TX, October 4, 2024 – Houston-based ElectricityPlans.com, a comparison shopping site for home and business electricity, was ranked number 71 on the Aggie 100, based on their three-year compound annual growth rate of 46.7% from 2021 to 2023. The Aggie 100 is sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

This is the second time the company has received this honor, having been previously ranked number 21 in the 18th annual Aggie 100, which measured growth from 2020 to 2021.

Co-founders Kelly Bedrich and Shannon Bedrich, both Texas A&M class of 1992, created ElectricityPlans.com to help Texas consumers shop for electricity for their home or business. The site’s tools let users compare power prices by zip code and usage.

The company originated to solve an issue that’s all too common for Texas consumers, in areas where electricity is deregulated: how to make the right choice in electricity plans.

Says CEO Kelly Bedrich, “Electricity shopping can be confusing. There’s a lot of fine print and teaser rates, and the advertised price isn’t always what you’ll pay. We give consumers the tools to easily compare electricity plans and find the best rate for their home. Our focus is electricity shopping made easy.”

According to CFO Shannon Bedrich, residential consumers have more options than ever with electricity plans. “We help consumers compare fixed rate, tiered rate and bill credit plans, time of use plans like free nights and weekends, and even solar buyback plans. We calculate estimated bills and pricing for every plan instantly, based on customer usage.”

The company also helps small to medium business owners shop for their electricity plan. “For small business owners, pricing is more straightforward, but there were limited options for rate comparison,” Kelly Bedrich says. “Business owners had to make multiple phone calls to compare rates. With ElectricityPlans.com, business owners can shop power prices and finalize their contract online. That lets them quickly get back to running their business.”

ElectricityPlans is one of 32 Houston area companies that received this year’s Aggie 100 honor.

A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at www.aggie100.com

About ElectricityPlans.com

ElectricityPlans, based in Cypress, Texas, is an online shopping site for home and business electricity in deregulated electricity markets including Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Parent company Cypress Capital Ventures LLC also operates NaturalGasPlans, which helps consumers shop for natural gas in deregulated markets.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rebecca Bridges, Chief Marketing Officer, ElectricityPlans.com | 832-265-4210 | rbridges@electricityplans.com