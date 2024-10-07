Consolidated Communications shares new resources to encourage online safety during Cyber Security Awareness Month

New resources provide critical safety information for seniors and parents; Highlighting the need for digital education for newly connected communities

MATTOON, Ill. – Oct. 7, 2024 – Consolidated Communications a leading fiber provider, is sharing a suite of new educational resources to encourage good online safety practices throughout October during Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Consolidated has launched a wealth of downloadable online safety resources at Consolidated.com/StaySafeOnline! These resources cater to everyone, from internet newbies to seasoned users. Senior citizens, who may not have grown up with the digital world, will find helpful guides specifically addressing their online safety needs. Parents can also access valuable tips to navigate the online world with their children, especially those venturing into social media for the first time.

“Digital education is a key component to full digital equity, and we’re here to help,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of Information Security for Consolidated. “We know how bringing fiber connectivity to communities changes lives. Along with all the benefits of reliable, high-speed internet, there are some potential risks when going online. Good online safety is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your company from bad actors. As a good steward of fiber connectivity and advocates for our communities, we know helping people use this incredible tool safely is also an important part of our work.”

Consolidated and Fidium representatives will be sharing information on digital safety at a variety of community events throughout the company’s service area throughout the month. In addition, Consolidated is supporting local organizations working to increase residents’ digital literacy, like the city of Ellsworth, Maine, which is hosting a Lunch and Learn event to give residents hands-on help in using their connected devices.

