Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park Returns Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

HOUSTON (October 7, 2024) – The Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), the producer of the Bayou City Art Festival, will transform Memorial Park into a vibrant outdoor art gallery and an interactive experience along South Picnic Loop on Memorial Drive on Friday – Sunday, October 11-13, 2024, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park will spotlight the festival’s featured artist Ash Beheshti, a mixed media artist from Los Angeles. As a visual storyteller, Beheshti voices his stories through his figurative collages that celebrate the female form and portray women in a strong, positive, and inspirational light. As the nation’s premier outdoor art festival in the U.S., Bayou City Art Festival will provide attendees with the opportunity to personally meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from more than 270 artists offering 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures and more at prices for everyone. Guests are invited to enjoy a walk in the park while experiencing: · Live Entertainment at the Stella Artois Stage and KPRC 2 Hitch Stage · Large Food Truck Park · A Craft Beer and Wine Garden · Walmart Style Tour showcasing their new collection where guests can receive a personal styling session and a free color analysis · Holey Moley four-hole mini putt-putt course with a chance to win prizes for a hole in one · Himalayan Hatha Yoga and Sound Bath on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. until Noon · Selfie stations throughout the park, including giant ART FEST letters, musical note, guitar, large picture frame, and more · Art on Wheels on display from the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art that will feature cool and fun art cars · Portrait Society of Houston Face-Off that will feature three different artists painting the same model each day during this interactive exhibit · Live Muralist Alexandre Serty painting his graffiti urban street art live in the park · Sunstop Kiosks sunscreen stations throughout the festival In the Active Imagination Zone, guests of all ages can play with oversized bubbles, visit with caricature artist Bonnie Blue, and create art with the festival’s nonprofit partners ArtReach, Fresh Arts, The Health Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency. For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival is offering a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments. The relaxing setting will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive access from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the VIP area, along with VIP parking. VIP tickets are available online for $75. Online general admission tickets are available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $20 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and children under five are free. VIP Hospitality Lounge tickets are $75 and include parking and a free shuttle pass and admission to the festival. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Physical tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online. On-site parking for the festival is not available. Free General Admission Parking will be located at Delmar Stadium at 2066 Mangum Rd, Houston 77007. Shuttle service will run from the stadium parking lot to the festival entrance and back throughout festival hours 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shuttle service is $12 per person round trip. Attendees can purchase shuttle passes on the festival website. Children 17 and younger ride the shuttle free. Sponsors for the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park include City of Houston, KPRC, Memorial Park Conservancy, Walmart, AARP, Holey Moley Golf Club, Stella Artois, Evamor, Renewal by Andersen, and Houston Chronicle. For the most recent updates, follow the official event hashtags #HouArtFest and #BCAF, like the Facebook page, or follow on Instagram. Also, subscribe to our newsletter here. About Bayou City Art Festival: Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised close to $4 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the fall and Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the spring has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance. For more information, please visit www.bayoucityartfestival.com.