LIBRARY BOOK CLUBS DISCUSS “COMMUNITY READS” 2024 SELECTION “Olympus, Texas”

Fort Bend County Libraries invites the public to join in this year’s “Community Reads” initiative, a county-wide reading program encouraging communities to read and discuss a particular book together September through November. The 2024 selection for “Community Reads” is Stacey Swann’s debut novel, Olympus, Texas.

Book discussions on Olympus, Texas will take place at different locations throughout the library system on various dates and times during the months of September, October, and November. The “Community Reads” initiative will conclude at FBCL’s annual Book Festival on November 16, with a keynote presentation by Stacey Swann.

Set in a modern-day rural Texas town, where everybody knows everybody, Olympus, Texas cleverly weaves elements of classical Greek and Roman mythology into a thoroughly modern family saga, rich in drama and psychological complexity.

When prodigal son March returns from a two-year, self-imposed exile after being caught sleeping with his brother’s wife, he is hardly met with welcoming arms, and the Briscoe family is once again the talk of the town. Within days of his arrival, someone is dead, rivalries flare, secrets explode, and marriages are upended. Even the strongest of alliances are shattered as powerful personalities collide.

Book discussions on Olympus, Texas will take place at different locations throughout the library system. The schedule of upcoming book discussions is as follows:

Wednesday, October 9 , 7:00-8:00 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road, Houston)

, 7:00-8:00 pm – (8421 Addicks Clodine Road, Houston) Thursday, October 10 , 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge)

, 1:00-2:00 pm – (550 Eldridge) Saturday, November 2 , 11:00 am-12:00 noon – University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land) Registration required.

, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land) Registration required. Monday, November 4 , 3:00-4:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

, 3:00-4:00 pm – (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City) Thursday, November 7 , 2:00-3:00 pm – Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway)

, 2:00-3:00 pm – (1530 Texas Parkway) Tuesday, November 12, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Fulshear Branch Library(6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway)

Olympus, Texas is available at the libraries in print and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook. Readers are encouraged to call the libraries to check the availability of additional print copies for the book clubs.

For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us