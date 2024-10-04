The Lighthouse Church and Ministries Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary with Three Services and Mass Baptism Thursday-Sunday

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) hosts a weekend of rejoicing and reﬂecting on 15 years of serving the Houston community and bringing God’s Love and Word to millions of people across the world. Since its founding, TLHC has become one of America’s fastest-growing churches, reaching more than 22,000 people each Sunday across its campuses.

The celebration will include evening services Thursday and Friday, a mass baptism on Saturday, and a Sunday morning service. Led by TLHC founder and senior pastor Keion Henderson, these transformational services will also feature powerful messages from distinguished spiritual leaders Reverend Reginald Sharpe, Jr., Bishop Noel Jones, and Dr.

E. Dewey Smith.

“The transformation of the Church over the past 15 years has been nothing short of amazing and beautiful,” Pastor Henderson said. “Lighthouse has always been a beacon of hope, resilience, and joy for the community we serve, and I am proud of what we have done, and continue to do, for the Glory of God’s Kingdom. The people of Houston have always supported the Church, and we are grateful for the trust they show in Lighthouse.”

All services will be held at the Church’s new Southeast campus. Thursday and Friday evening services begin at 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Sunday’s morning service begins at 10:00 am, with doors opening at 9:00 am.

On Saturday, TLHC will have a public mass baptism at the North campus, followed by an afternoon of family fun and fellowship with food trucks, live music, and other activities. Members of the public may register for the baptism by clicking here .

Distinguished Guest Speaking Schedule

Reginald Sharpe, Jr. (Thursday) : Senior Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago; an award-winning and nationally renowned pastor, Rev. Sharpe has led his Fellowship of nearly ﬁve years and created multiple community enrichment initiatives.

: Senior Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago; an award-winning and nationally renowned pastor, Rev. Sharpe has led his Fellowship of nearly ﬁve years and created multiple community enrichment initiatives. Bishop Noel Jones (Friday) : Pastor of The City of Refuge in Gardena, CA, for 27 years; with more than 50 years in ministry, Bishop Jones is a leading authority in spiritual collaboration, justice, and economic equality.

: Pastor of The City of Refuge in Gardena, CA, for 27 years; with more than 50 years in ministry, Bishop Jones is a leading authority in spiritual collaboration, justice, and economic equality. E. Dewey Smith (Sunday) : Senior Pastor of The House of Hope in Atlanta; for more than 30 years, Dr. Smith’s ministry has championed prison reform, re-entry programs, human services, and community development. His non-proﬁt organization, The Tabitha’s House, provides housing, counseling, and support to young girls rescued from human traficking.

Anniversary Service Dates/Time: October 3-4; 7:30 pm; doors open at 6:30 pm

October 6; 10:00 am; doors open at 9:00 am

Location: 10800 Scott Street; Houston; 77047

Interview Opportunities: Pastor Keion and Lady Shaunie Henderson will be made available after Sunday’s service. Lighthouse representatives and members of the Church will be available before and after each service. Special guests may be made available upon request.

Baptism Date/Time: October 5; 10:00 am; doors open at 9:00 am

Location: Lighthouse Church North Campus; 6650 Rankin Road; Humble; 77396 Interview Opportunities: Pastor Keion and Lady Shaunie Henderson will be on-site and available for comment. Lighthouse representatives and Church members will be made available at the conclusion of the baptism experience.

About The Lighthouse Church and Ministries

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) is a contemporary ministry led by Senior Pastor Keion Henderson and First Lady Shaunie Henderson and is one of the fastest- growing churches in America. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2009, TLHC welcomes more than 22,000 members to in-person services at ﬁve campuses each week. Through 30 unique ministries, TLHC maintains a global impact, reaching millions of unique weekly viewers online across six continents. The mission of TLHC is to translate the Word of God at the intersection of faith and culture, equipping people to realize their full potential through spiritual application and human stewardship.