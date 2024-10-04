MISSOURI CITY POPS TO PERFORM AT GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY AMPHITHEATER

Part of the “On Stage at the George” series of events, a musical performance by the Missouri City Pops – Community Band will be featured at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library on Saturday, October 26, beginning at 11:00 am, in the library’s Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater.

Under the direction of Linda Stiegler, the band will perform a lively selection of popular tunes from Disney and superhero movies, as well as some Halloween songs, for this family-friendly concert that will appeal to all ages.

A nonprofit community band of brass, woodwind, and percussion players, the 40-member ensemble provides an opportunity for amateur musicians from the Fort Bend County area to get together and share their love of music.

The performance is presented with the generous support of the Friends of George Memorial Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at George Memorial Library.

The performance will take place in an outdoor amphitheater, and seating is concrete. Theatergoers are encouraged to bring cushions to sit on. Glass containers, alcoholic beverages, and popcorn are not allowed in the amphitheater.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be rescheduled.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

George Memorial Library is located at 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond.