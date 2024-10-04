Katy ISD Agricultural Students, Teachers Earn State and National Honors

KATY, TX [October 3, 2024] – Katy ISD is steeped in a long history of agriculture, and this year’s FFA State Convention, held this summer in Houston, gave District students and teachers an opportunity to shine on their home turf.

Among the many accolades, Cinco Ranch High School teacher Amanda Kacal was awarded the inaugural Golden Owl Educator of the Year Award for Area III, given to agricultural educators who make tremendous contributions to helping the next generation. She was one of only 12 honorees among the more than 400 nominated teachers.

“Katy ISD’s FFA program is an example of service, leadership and achievement, known across the state of Texas,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Education Director for Katy ISD. “This year’s convention allowed our students and teachers to showcase their work and talent close to home.”

Katy High School student Jaime Hahn earned the American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest degree achievable, for exceptional dedication, service and outstanding leadership to FFA. This honor is achieved by only a small percentage of members. In addition, fifty-eight District students earned the Lone Star State FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable at the state level.

Katy High School student Amber Hall was awarded a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR), and several students also won chapter awards from the HLSR and scholarships from the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate.

Rounding out this year’s accolades, Katy High School’s FFA was recognized as the second largest chapter in Texas with more than 900 members.

Texas FFA State Convention Photo Gallery