October 4, 2024, DR-4798-TX, Recovery Update 005 Key Messages



To date, FEMA has approved more than $752.6 million in financial assistance for 696,574 Texas households to help survivors of Hurricane Beryl in 22 counties recover.

There is still time for Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl to apply for FEMA assistance before the Oct. 10 deadline. The deadline to apply for a Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster loan is also Oct. 10.

This week one Disaster Recovery Center, at Sunnyside Health & Multi-Service Center, in Harris County closed permanently (COB Monday, Sept. 30).

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties can apply for FEMA assistance for uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Beryl.

You can apply for assistance in one of the following ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . Download the FEMA App for mobile devices. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) To find a center near you, go to fema.gov/drc .



Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. The best times to call FEMA are early morning or early evening.

FEMA Continues Assistance to Texans Affected by Hurricane Beryl

FEMA specialists continue working in 22 counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl to help people apply for assistance. As of Oct. 1, FEMA is operating 12 Disaster Recovery Centers with DRCs already visited by 54,455 residents. More than 3,274 households and 8,895 people are currently staying temporarily in 674 hotels at FEMA expense because they cannot return to their homes.

Personal Property Assistance

FEMA assistance is limited to basic needs; however, aid may be available for personal property if you are uninsured or underinsured. Personal property includes appliances: clothing, home furnishings, tools required for work and school such as computers, and items required for eligible applicants with disabilities.

Many Forms of Assistance Available

Texans recovering from Hurricane Beryl may need FEMA assistance for basic home repairs, rental of temporary housing and other uninsured expenses. A fact sheet providing details is available here: Many Forms of Assistance Available.

SBA Business Recovery Centers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Texans can apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or get additional information by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. The deadline to apply is Oct. 10, 2024. As of Oct. 1, SBA has approved $347 million in loans for DR-4798.

SBA Business Recovery Center locations:

Brazoria County (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 116 S Velasco St., Suite C, Angleton, TX 77515

Fort Bend County ((Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

TW Davis Family YMCA 911 Thompson Road Richmond, TX 77469

Galveston County (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

MarMo Plaza, 2121 Market St, Galveston, TX 77550

Harris County (Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

University of Houston Downtown (UHD), Marilyn Davies College of Business, 320 North Main St.,

Room B106, 1st Floor, Houston, TX 77002

Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston, TX 77055

Montgomery County (Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

East Montgomery County Improvement District, 21575 US Highway 59, Ste. 201, New Caney, TX 77357

Additional Resources

Crisis Counseling : Call the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 800-985-5990; for Spanish, press “2”).

: Call the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at for Spanish, press “2”). If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department or contact the Office of the Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508 . If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse , you can report this information to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 . You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov .

. If you have knowledge of , you can report this information to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at . You can also email . Disaster Legal Assistance : Call the Texas State Bar Legal Hotline at 800-504-7030 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phones are answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

: Call the Texas State Bar Legal Hotline at Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phones are answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Disaster Unemployment Assistance : The deadline to apply was Sept. 9, 2024 . An extension has not been announced.

: The deadline to apply was . An extension has not been announced. For information on replacing documents : see Replacing Lost Documents .

: see . WIC Benefits: WIC Texas | Texas WIC or call 800-942-3678.

