DPS Trooper Killed in the Line of Duty Honored in Hockley

AUSTIN – Today, hundreds gathered at Community of Faith Church in Hockley to pay their respects to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez, who was tragically killed in the line of duty last month.

His parents and three siblings were surrounded by family and friends as they said their final goodbyes to the young Trooper who joined DPS in 2023. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick both attended the services. They were joined by Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach and Commissioners Dan Hord III and Larry Long.

DPS Director Steven McCraw, Senior Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, THP Chief Bryan Rippee and other DPS leaders from across the state also came to pay their respects and honor the young man who gave his life in the service of his fellow Texans and Americans.

“Throughout his young life, Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez served his state and his country with incredible honor and dignity,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Each of us in this department are fortunate to have served alongside him, and every day we will now work to ensure his memory lives on. We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received since his passing, and I ask that you please continue to keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers.”

Trooper Ramirez Vasquez, 25, was investigating a traffic crash in Ector County on Sept. 17, when he was struck by a vehicle and severely injured. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and then airlifted to a Lubbock-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 28.

Trooper Ramirez Vasquez began his law enforcement career when he joined DPS as a member of Recruit Class A-2023. He was stationed in Odessa. Trooper Ramirez Vasquez lived a life of service, serving in the United States Army prior to joining the department and serving in the National Guard.

Trooper Ramirez Vasquez is the 241st DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823. A private burial will take place with full military honors tomorrow at Houston National Cemetery.

Photos of today’s service are available here.