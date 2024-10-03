One Week Left to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance after Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – Texas homeowners, renters and businesses that experienced property damage or losses after Hurricane Beryl, including those who are insured, have one more week to apply for FEMA disaster assistance and/or a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan. The deadline to apply for a grant from FEMA or an SBA disaster loan is Thursday, Oct. 10.

To apply with FEMA, visit DisasterAssistance.gov; use the FEMA mobile app; call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362; or notify FEMA staff at a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the closest center, use the DRC Locator. Insured applicants are also encouraged to file their insurance claims as soon as possible. FEMA funding that duplicates what your insurance settlement covers must be repaid. FEMA assistance is not taxed and will not affect Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, may call 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses of any size. Apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at Disaster Recovery Centers and SBA Business Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Please call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for further assistance.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.