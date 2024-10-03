Houston Veterans Chamber Announces Active Events Schedule to Boost Veteran Business Economy

Wings Over Houston and Inaugural Veterans Award Lunch to Recognize Active Enterprises

Houston, TX — (October 3, 2024) — The Houston Regional Veterans Chamber (HRVCC) of Commerce is proud to announce a robust lineup of upcoming events, continuing its mission to support veteran-owned businesses and foster collaboration within the broader business community. Now in its third year, the Veterans Chamber has made significant strides in connecting veterans with key opportunities to grow their businesses. With recognition from city, state, and national corporate interests, the organization is helping to strengthen the veteran business economy in meaningful ways.

Veterans, non-veteran members, and other organizations are invited to participate in a variety of networking, leadership, and growth opportunities throughout the coming months. From virtual Zoom calls to in-person gatherings, the HRVCC continues to provide a platform for collaboration, innovation, and economic development.

Highlighted Upcoming Events:

Annual Wings Over Houston Veterans Business Marketplace

October 26-27, 2024

In conjunction with the Wings Over Houston Airshow, this event serves as a dynamic marketplace for veteran business owners to showcase their products and services. It is a unique opportunity for veterans to connect with corporate leaders, potential clients, and other veteran entrepreneurs, all while enjoying one of Houston’s most iconic airshows.

November 6, 2024

This first-ever celebration will honor the achievements of veterans in business and community leadership. The night will feature awards recognizing excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, and service to the veteran community, followed by networking opportunities with top executives and city leaders.

Additional Events:

In addition to these marquee events, the Veterans Chamber hosts a variety of opportunities year-round. Regular Zoom calls, in-person networking mixers, and leadership workshops are designed to help veterans and business leaders forge connections, share expertise, and promote growth across industries.

“These events are designed not just to celebrate veteran-owned businesses but to give them a real platform to expand, network, and succeed,” said Dave Weaver, Chamber President, “We are honored to see the incredible progress our veterans have made and look forward to continuing to grow this community together.”

For more information and to view the complete events schedule, visit https://www.houveteranschamber.org/events.

About the Regional Veterans Houston Chamber of Commerce



The Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce was founded with the mission of empowering veteran-owned businesses and fostering connections between veterans, non-veteran members, and corporations. Since its inception, the Chamber has been recognized for its commitment to creating opportunities and supporting veteran entrepreneurs across the Houston region and beyond.