Early Detection is the Best Protection – Free Breast Cancer Screenings  this October! Taking action today can save lives tomorrow!

HOUSTON – This October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) encourages community members to take charge of their health by focusing on early detection and prevention. To promote early detection, HCPH is offering free breast cancer screenings throughout the month. Screenings will be available at various HCPH Health Services locations, including the Humble, Southeast, and Antoine clinics, the East and Northeast Harris County Precinct 2 Access2Health Smart Pods™, and the mobile clinic in Cypress Station. In addition to screenings, HCPH will host a National Breast Cancer Awareness Month webinar on Oct. 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. This free webinar will provide important information on breast cancer risk factors, prevention, and early detection strategies. Register today at bit.ly/BCAwarenessWebinar24. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer remains the second most common cancer affecting women in the United States. Breast cancer is a significant health concern, affecting one in eight women in the U.S. and 2.3 million women worldwide each year. Black women have a significantly higher breast cancer death rate than white women. Most breast cancers are diagnosed in women aged 50 and older, but younger women can also be affected. While breast cancer is much more common in women, it also affects men. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates 2,710 American men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and around 530 are expected to die from the disease. Unfortunately, a lack of awareness and stigma can be barriers to detection and care for men, trans men, and non-binary people, some of whom prefer to refer to it as chest cancer. Everyone should know the risk factors and symptoms of breast cancer, no matter their gender. People can show different signs of breast cancer, and some might not have any symptoms at all. Women should watch for these warning signs: Changes in the size or shape of the breast

Pain in any part of the breast

Nipple discharge that isn’t breast milk (including blood)

A new lump in the breast or underarm Men should also be aware of these signs: A lump or swelling in the chest

Red or flaky skin on the chest

Dimpling or irritation of the chest skin

Nipple discharge

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area These symptoms can occur due to other conditions besides cancer. If you notice any symptoms or changes, you must see your doctor or healthcare provider immediately. Mammograms, which are X-rays of the breast or chest, are the best way to detect breast cancer early. Getting regular mammograms can significantly lower the chance of dying from breast cancer. Clinical breast exams and self-exams can also help find problems early. HCPH provides low-cost or free health services to Harris County residents, including check-ups, breast exams, and mammogram referrals. Call (832) 927-7350 to schedule your screening and take a step in the fight against breast cancer.