KATY, TX — The Legacy at Falcon Point turned purple on Tuesday, September 24, as the senior residents and staff came together for a touching Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk. The community-wide event, led by Life Enrichment Directors Tyrice M. Mclaren and Marecyl Barnes, saw participants decked out in purple outfits and accessories, from buttons to balloons, all in a spirited show of support for Alzheimer’s awareness.

Residents and staff took to the sidewalks of The Legacy at Falcon Point for two laps of laughter, conversation, and meaningful connection. After the walk, everyone gathered to indulge in some sweet afternoon treats.

“We love any excuse to get together, but this walk was something special,” said Richard Barroso, Executive Director of The Legacy at Falcon Point. “Seeing our residents and staff dressed in purple, walking side by side, all for such an important cause—it was really touching. We’re not just a community here; we’re a family.”

With purple bracelets, necklaces, and plenty of balloons, the walk wasn’t just a great way to raise awareness, but a reminder of the powerful sense of unity that defines The Legacy at Falcon Point. From the residents’ smiles to the enthusiastic support from the staff, it was a day that will be remembered for a long time.