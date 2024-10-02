LIBRARIES OFFER DEMONSTRATIONS of NEW ONLINE linkedin learning RESOURCE

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) now offers free, unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning for Library for library cardholders. This online library of more than 16,000 instructional videos – created by recognized industry experts with real-world experience – helps job hunters and other professionals master the professional skills needed to compete and perform well in an ever-evolving job market.

Throughout the month of October, FBCL will hold demonstrations of LinkedIn Learning for Library. The demonstrations will take place at the following locations, but those who are interested may also inquire about this resource at any time at any FBCL location.

Wednesday, October 16 , 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway) Registration required.

Thursday, October 17, 10:30-11:30 am – Cinco Ranch Branch Library(2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy) Registration required.

About LinkedIn Learning for Library

Online video courses are available in seven languages – English, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin, French, German, and Portuguese — and automated closed-captioning is available in 25 languages. New courses are added every week to reflect the most up-to-date trends in the industries.

In addition to interviewing and resumé-writing courses, LinkedIn Learning for Library offers instruction on many different in-demand hard skills and soft skills, enabling users to master business, software, technology, and creative skills to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Users can find instruction on soft skills, such as strategic and critical thinking, time and project management, professional communication, leadership, and remote work.

Courses on hard skills enable learners to develop skills in areas such as 3D and animation, digital marketing, photography and videography, CAD, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, web design, cloud computing, computer literacy, Python, MS Office, and much more.

Learners are able to pursue a whole course in any of the subjects, or they can select individual sections to stay up to date on the most recent trends.

Users can access content through the LinkedIn Learning login page on FBCL’s website by clicking on the “Research” tab and then selecting the “Digital Resources & Databases” option, choosing “Subject” and then “Career & Job Help.”

They can also utilize the LinkedIn Learning mobile app after selecting the FBCL option. Mobile users should begin by downloading the LinkedIn Learning app from the Google Play / App Store. Open the app and select “Sign In” and then “Sign In with Your Library Card.” When prompted to “Enter Your Library ID,” tap on the box and enter “fortbendcountylibraries” (all lowercase, no quotation marks). They will then enter their FBCL library card number (or username) and PIN/password and click “Continue.”

FBCL’s account cannot be accessed by directly visiting the LinkedIn Learning homepage. To take advantage of FBCL’s subscription, LinkedIn Learning must be accessed via the FBCL website or the LinkedIn Learning mobile app after entering the FBCL library ID (fortbendcountylibraries).

First-time users will be prompted to select topics of interest. Users will need to create an account in order to track course progress, create playlists of potential coursework, and keep course notes.

The demonstrations are free and open to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).