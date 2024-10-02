HOUSTON BALLET NUTCRACKER MARKET SOON APPROACHING

H-E-B Ticket Sales Launch Today

WHAT: The highly anticipated 44th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is soon approaching, and now is the time to buy tickets. Also available on Ticketmaster.com, General Admission tickets are on sale today, Wednesday, October 2, at H-E-B Business Centers for in-store purchase.

As Houston Ballet’s largest annual fundraiser, Nutcracker Market provides a meaningful way for shoppers to contribute. Admission ticket sales and 11% of merchandise sales benefit Houston Ballet, its Academy, and its scholarship programs directly in Houston. To date, Nutcracker Market has raised more than $90.5 million for Houston Ballet.

The four-day celebration will feature more than 270 merchants, including 25 new booths. Visit www.nutcrackermarket.com for a full merchant list and additional ticketing details.

WHEN: November 14-17, 2024

Thursday, November 14 – 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



WHERE: NRG Center

1 NRG Parkway, Houston, TX

VISUALS: Click here for images. (Credit: courtesy of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market)

MORE: General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

General Admission tickets can be purchased at H-E-B Business Centers and Ticketmaster.com ($18, plus fees).



Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 14 and Friday, November 15, as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.

Early Bird tickets can be purchased Ticketmaster.com ($55, plus fees).



Special event tickets Wells Fargo Preview Party, Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon, and group General Admission tickets can be purchased now by calling 713-535-3231. The Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon is now sold out.

Children two and under are free. All others must have a ticket.

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags, and wagons as they are not permitted inside.