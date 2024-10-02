Harmony Public Schools & Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Partnership Have Saved More Than 2400 Lives

This partnership that started last year has led to Harmony Public Schools hosting blood drives on campuses resulting in 827 blood donations.

In addition, each year The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has awarded $60,000 in scholarship opportunities to seniors in Harmony campuses and over $72,000 in school donations across Houston.

Blood donations are important for medical treatments like surgeries, cancer treatments and chronic illnesses. To meet the community’s needs, The Gulf Regional Blood Center needs about 1,000 donations a day.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is 60+ high-performing Pre-K-12 college preparatory charter schools in Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations with rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.