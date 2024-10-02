DPS Offers Saturday Driver License Appointments in October

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is now offering Saturday appointments at select driver license offices statewide through the end of October.

Participating offices—located in all regions of Texas—will be open for half days each Saturday through the end of the month in order to serve additional customers needing driver license or identification card renewal or replacement services by appointment only. Appointments for new Texas resident driver license and identification card services may also be available depending on location.

Saturday appointments are available on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, and customers can book them now online here.

You can find additional information about DPS driver license services, including what to bring to your upcoming appointment, here.

A list of driver license offices offering Saturday appointments in Oct. is available here.

Last month, DPS also offered Saturday appointments at driver license offices across the state as a way to assist more customers with getting the services they need. While these appointments were filled quickly, many customers with appointments still failed to show up or cancel. In fact, the no show rate for the Saturday appointments for the month of September was around 30 percent – which means about one out of every three people failed to show up after booking their appointment.

The department would like to remind customers who have appointments and can no longer keep them to please cancel them so that they can then be used by other customers who are available and would like to take advantage. No shows have a huge negative impact on the number of customers the department is able to serve.

Remember – you can make your appointment and check availability online at Texas DPS – Schedule Appointment (txdpsscheduler.com)