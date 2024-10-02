CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to participate in energy efficiency programs and take easy actions to reduce their monthly home energy bills



CenterPoint recognizes 2024 Energy Efficiency Day

Houston – Oct. 2, 2024 – CenterPoint Energy is celebrating 2024 Energy Efficiency Day by reminding customers of ways to reduce their home energy use, save money and lower their carbon footprint.

Established in 2016, Energy Efficiency Day raises awareness for the benefits of energy efficiency efforts. Using energy more efficiently is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs and meet the growing demand for energy.

Over the past 30 years, CenterPoint customers have saved billions of dollars and avoided millions of metric tons of emissions through energy efficiency programs, including weatherproofing such as air sealing and insulation, and installing more efficient appliances for heating, cooling and cooking.

“At CenterPoint, we have tips, tools and programs to help customers save energy and manage their bills. We encourage our customers to take steps to increase the energy efficiency of their home so that they can continue to stay comfortable inside year-round while reducing their energy use,” said Tony Gardner, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at CenterPoint. “By taking some small and easy actions, customers can make a big difference in reducing their monthly energy bills.”

CenterPoint wants to remind customers of some actions and tips they can take to reduce their energy use:

Regularly perform furnace maintenance: Service your furnace annually and check the air filter monthly to increase the efficiency of your equipment.

Service your furnace annually and check the air filter monthly to increase the efficiency of your equipment. Adjust your temperature: Use a programmable or smart thermostat to automatically adjust your cooling or heating temperature when you’re asleep or away from home to maximize potential savings.

Seal air leaks: Use caulking and weather stripping around windows and doors to seal air leaks to reduce drafts inside your home for more efficient heating and cooling.

Use the sun: When it’s hot outside, keep window coverings closed to keep a cooler indoor temperature. When it’s cold outside, open your window coverings to capture warmth from the sun during the day, and close your coverings at night to keep warmth inside.

Choose energy smart appliances: When upgrading appliances, look for ENERGY STAR®-certified products for optimal efficiency. Energy efficiency rebates may be available for qualifying appliances.

Customers can learn more about energy savings tips and tools in addition to ways to manage their monthly energy bills at CenterPointEnergy.com/SavingsTips.