Texas Historical Records Advisory Board Announces 2024 Archival Awards Recipients

Austin, TX – The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 Archival Awards. The Archival Award of Excellence (Individual) recipient is Krishna Shenoy (Botanical Research Institute of Texas Library). The Archival Award of Excellence (Institutional) has been awarded to the Wittliff Collections (Texas State University). This year’s David B. Gracy II Award for Distinguished Archival Service has been awarded to Ciaran B. Trace (the University of Texas at Austin, posthumous).

“THRAB is honored to present these worthy recipients with its 2024 Archival Awards,” said THRAB Coordinator and State Archivist Jelain Chubb. “There is no better way to mark Texas Archives Month than by shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done in Texas archival institutions this past year.”

The Archival Award of Excellence honors archival institutions and individuals in Texas who have made significant achievements in preserving and improving access to historical records in any format. Individual recipient Krishna Shenoy from the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) Library in Fort Worth is being recognized for her leadership in “Advancing the Extended Specimen Network: Curating and Digitizing the Sherwin Carlquist Collection.” The U.S. National Science Foundation funded this collaborative research project based on botanist Sherwin Carlquist’s collections held at the BRIT and the California Botanic Garden Herbarium. Shenoy has played an essential role in developing and coordinating the processing, transcription and digitization of the Carlquist Collection.

The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University, Archival Award of Excellence Institutional recipient, demonstrate dedication to the preservation of the state’s cultural legacy of artistic endeavors through a robust acquisitions program, solid stewardship of collections and dynamic outreach efforts. The Wittliff serves as a model for engaging the public and academics alike while developing archives and providing research services.

THRAB has chosen Ciaran B. Trace, Ph.D. for the 2024 David B. Gracy II Award for Distinguished Archival Service. The award recognizes an individual or organization that has provided outstanding leadership, service and/or contributions to the archival profession in Texas. Dr. Trace was a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Information for 14 years prior to her passing in Spring of 2024. She was an innovative scholar, active participant in the archival community at all levels and beloved educator and colleague.

Arrangements will be made to present each of the awards during Texas Archives Month.

About the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB):

THRAB serves as an advisory body for historical records planning and supports efforts to preserve and provide access to archival collections throughout the state. Funding for THRAB is provided by the National Historical Publications Records Commission (NHPRC), the grant-making arm of the National Archives and Records Administration. The state archivist is appointed by the governor to preside over the nine-member board.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.