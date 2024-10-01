Sen. Cruz Issues Statement in Response to Iran Act of War Against Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement following an unprecedented ballistic missile attack on Israel by the Iranian regime:

“The Iranian regime has committed an act of war against our Israeli allies. They are solely responsible for what happens next. The government of Israel has the right to respond to this attack, as any country would, and the obligation to protect its citizens. The United States should stand unequivocally with our Israeli allies as they do so.

“For decades the Iranian regime has used terrorist armies to kill hundreds of thousands of people around the world, and over the last year they have targeted Israel with those proxies. With rare exceptions, the regime has been allowed to hide behind those proxies and appeased even by the countries they attacked. In recent weeks the Iranian regime has seen its genocidal Hezbollah terror proxy being dismantled by Israel and has responded by launching a direct war against our Israeli allies. The policies of appeasement across the world that enabled and encouraged tonight’s attack were never sustainable, and now should be abandoned.”