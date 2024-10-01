Raising Awareness and Empowering Survivors   October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON – October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence, promoting prevention efforts, and providing support to survivors and those affected. Domestic violence, also referred to as intimate partner violence (IPV), continues to impact millions of people across the U.S. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is committed to increasing public understanding of the issue and encouraging survivors to access available resources. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), intimate partner violence includes physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, and psychological aggression by a current or former intimate partner. Nationally, about one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced some form of IPV in their lifetime. The physical, mental, and emotional toll of domestic violence is profound, with survivors often experiencing chronic health issues, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use disorders. Key Statistics: 41% of women and 14% of men who experience intimate partner violence report sustaining physical injuries.

Survivors of intimate partner violence are at greater risk for conditions such as heart disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and mental health challenges .

More than 15 million children are exposed to intimate partner violence in the home each year, which can lead to long-term emotional and behavioral issues. With appropriate intervention and support, many children can heal and build resilience. The CDC stresses that the key to reducing domestic violence lies in a combination of education, early intervention, and creating supportive environments. Community programs that promote healthy relationships, teach conflict resolution, and challenge harmful societal norms are essential in addressing the root causes of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). For more resources, visit the CDC’s page on Intimate Partner Violence. ###