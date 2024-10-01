Legendary Barrelman Leon Coffee Named 2025 RODEOHOUSTON® Hall of Fame Inductee Beloved barrelman honored for three decades of dedication

OCT. 1, 2024 — HOUSTON — Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials proudly announce renowned barrelman, Leon Coffee, as the 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame inductee. Coffee is the sole inductee for the second class of the Hall of Fame.

The RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and animals for their impact on the success and longevity of the Rodeo. Future honorees will include past and present Rodeo contractor personnel, contestants, stock and stock contractors.

“The RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame is a lifelong celebration of those who have made a remarkable contribution to the Rodeo’s history, and Leon Coffee is a benchmark example,” said Chris Boleman, the president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Over his 31 years with RODEOHOUSTON, Leon has created a legacy on and off the dirt, making a dangerous job as a barrelman exciting and entertaining. RODEOHOUSTON is a better rodeo because of his dedication to the sport.”

Leon Coffee is a world-famous barrelman, who has been a part of RODEOHOUSTON for over 31 years. Easily recognized by his green hat and contagious smile, Coffee has worked all over the world saving bull riders and bringing laughter to audiences. Coffee began his career as a bullfighter and worked the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo as a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Bullfighter in 1979 and 1984. He was nominated as the NFR barrelman in 1991, 1994 and 1997. His story began in Houston in 1993 and continues today. In addition to his lengthy rodeo career, Coffee is a United States Army Veteran and philanthropist. Coffee, a father of three, is a Blanco, Texas, native, where he still resides with his wife, Terry.

Last year, Coffee rolled his barrel out for the last time at RODEOHOUSTON marking the end of an era, but not his rodeo legacy. In 2025, Coffee will trade the arena floor for the fan zone and stands, bringing his legendary charm and wit to entertain guests in new ways. His infectious spirit and larger-than-life personality will continue to be a hallmark of the event, ensuring that Coffee remains an integral part of the RODEOHOUSTON experience.

The inaugural class of the RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame was inducted in 2024. The class had three inductees, including over 50-year stock contractor for RODEOHOUSTON Mike Cervi, decorated barrel racer Charmayne James and the voice of RODEOHOUSTON for over 40-years Bob Tallman.

A temporary display can be seen inside NRG Stadium for fans to visit throughout the 20-day event. A permanent display is located on the second floor of NRG Center and highlights all Hall of Fame inductees. Details regarding the unveiling will be announced prior to the 2025 Rodeo.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.