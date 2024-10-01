Step into a world of remembrance and advocacy at Katy Christian Ministries’ Silent Witness 2024 event on October 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Westland Baptist Church in Katy, Texas.

During the event, we will unveil a powerful exhibit featuring life-sized silhouettes, each representing a life tragically lost to domestic violence. Through this moving display, we honor the Silent Witnesses who can no longer speak for themselves.

Your presence and support will help raise awareness and much-needed funds to combat family violence in our community.

The evening will include:

Dinner

Keynote speaker

A special recognition for an extraordinary individual making a difference in this cause.

Let’s come together, stand up against domestic violence, and be the voice for those who need our help the most.

This FREE event is open to the community. Please RSVP at KTCM.org/silentwitness.