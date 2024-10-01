A JAZZ COMMUNITY SPLASH IN MEMORY OF DR. JAMES EDWIN POLK



The public is cordially invited to come celebrate the life of Dr. James “The Maestro” Edwin Polk with A Jazz Community Splash Tribute slated for Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12 noon at Wesley United Methodist Church at 1164 San Bernard Street. The program is free and open to the public.

Dr. Polk, a longtime member of Wesley UMC, shared his gifts of music and music education in the realms of jazz and blues throughout the world, the State of Texas, and the local Austin Music Scene. Featured house band for the tribute will be The Pamela Hart Sextet along with conﬁrmed guest musicians. Mr. Jabari Warﬁeld will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

The Rev. Sylvester E. Chase, Jr. is Senior Pastor for Wesley UMC. For more information about the music segment – contact Mr. Kevin C. Hart of HartBeat Productions, LLC at (512) 258-6947.

You may also contact the church office at (512) 478-7007, email the desk of wesley1164@sbcglobal.net, or you may go to www.wesleyunited.org or www.pamelahart.com.