11th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

On Saturday, October 26, 2024 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 11th annual Houston AfriFEST – the Festival of African Arts, Culture, and Entertainment from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Christian University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.

Houston AfriFEST is an annual festival that draws thousands of attendees from the Greater Houston Area. The festival features the cultures of countries from the various regions of Africa and includes vendors showcasing the arts, music, crafts, fashion and foods from countries in west, east, north and south Africa.

The 2024 Houston AfriFEST will also feature live stage performances of traditional and contemporary African dance and entertainment by artistic groups from several African countries. Several participating country groups will have an elaborate exhibition of their national arts, crafts and historical artifacts.

There will be a ‘kids’ zone’ featuring the yearly African Safari and will have educational and fun activities for children of all ages – including face-painting, story-telling, arts and crafts and other engaging activities.

Some of the best merchant African arts and crafts vendors in the community will sell African art and other items. Festival attendees can partake in authentic, continent wide cuisine from a variety of food vendors.

Admission to the 2024 AfriFEST is FREE for kids (12 years and below), students, seniors (60 years and above) and veterans; the tickets are $10 online for the general public. Tickets are on sale at https://afrifest2024.eventbrite.com.

For more information please visit www.houstonafrifest.org or our social media pages @houstonafrifest on all social platforms or call 713 568 9450 or email: info@houstonafrifest.org.