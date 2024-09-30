Texas’ Reigning Monarchs

By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

Monarch butterflies have captured the hearts of Texans for generations, from students in grade school classrooms growing them from caterpillars to full-grown adults to the Texas legislature designating the Monarch butterfly as our official state insect in 1995. What many Texans may not know is that these seemingly delicate creatures share our same grit and steadfast determination to survive.

Each year, Monarchs embark on a journey that spans thousands of miles, one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. This incredible voyage transcends borders, cultures, and time.

You may have spotted the Monarch migration, which can cover up to 3,000 miles from Canada to Mexico, passing through Texas. This 300-mile wide path stretches from Wichita Falls in the North to Eagle Pass in the South, making Texas a waypoint for these beautiful butterflies. During their migration, the Monarchs face numerous challenges, including extreme weather conditions, habitat loss, and a shrinking food supply, but in true Texas fashion, they face these challenges head—or antennae—first.

During the last days of September, as the start of a month-long migration, the skies over Texas come alive with the fluttering wings of Monarchs as they pause to rest and feed before continuing their southward trek to the forests of Central Mexico, where they will eventually spend the winter. This temporary stopover in the Lone Star State is not just a beautiful spectacle for onlookers, it is also necessary for the survival of the species.

The return journey begins as these butterflies make their way back north, blessing us in the spring. Seeking emerging milkweeds, they move through Texas, laying eggs before dying, with their offspring continuing the journey northward, eventually leaving most of Texas behind. Texas’ diverse regions, including prairies, tidal wetlands, and urban gardens, are where Monarchs find the nectar-rich flowers they need to refuel through ought their journey.

Among the many towns and cities along the Monarchs’ route, Mission, Texas, stands out. Often referred to as the “butterfly capital of the USA,” Mission has embraced its role in the preservation of the Monarch. The city hosts the annual Texas Butterfly Festival each fall, drawing in nature enthusiasts and scientists from across the country to view the roughly 300 species of butterflies on display. The festival not only celebrates the Monarch migration, but also raises awareness about the importance of conserving the fragile habitats sustaining this butterfly species and other pollinators.

Moreover, Texas plays an important role in scientific efforts to study and protect Monarch butterflies. Researchers in our state have been at the forefront of tracking their migration patterns, studying their biology, and advocating for conservation measures. These efforts have led to initiatives aimed at restoring native milkweed, the only plant on which Monarchs lay their eggs, and other critical nectar sources. By planting milkweed and other native plants, Texans help support Monarch populations to ensure that future generations will be able to witness this natural marvel.

The Monarchs’ journey is a powerful symbol of endurance, transformation, and the interconnectedness of our planet’s ecosystems. As these butterflies make their way through Texas, they remind us of the delicate balance that sustains life on Earth and the responsibility we as Texans share in protecting it. In honoring Texas’ reigning Monarchs, our state acknowledges not only the beauty and wonder of these creatures, but also its role in their survival. The Monarch’s journey, with Texas at its heart, is a story of hope and the enduring power of nature.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.