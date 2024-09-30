KATY’S PREMIER FOOD AND WINE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION L I GHT S    U P    T H E    N I G H T at KATY SIP N STROLL, NOVEMBER 2nd

Funds to Provide Much-Needed Healthcare for Katy Residents through Christ Clinic

KATY, Texas (September 10, 2024) – Katy’s most celebrated wine and culinary event is set to LIGHT UP THE NIGHT at the 28th edition of Katy Sip N Stroll, benefiting Christ Clinic. This fall’s event promises to be an electrifying experience, with guests glowing in fun, neon bling as they enjoy Katy’s ultimate all-inclusive community celebration.

Presented by Kroger and BMW of West Houston, Katy Sip N Stroll will feature over 35 food tasting stations, 300+ wine, craft beer, and spirits offerings, two live outdoor music stages, a lively DJ inside, and a host of other unique attractions to keep the excitement flowing.

Attendees can elevate their experience in the Cocoran Genesis VIP Lounge, where they’ll find plenty of space to relax in lounge seating, sip on premium wine selections, receive a VIP swag bag, and enjoy one- hour early access to the entire event, along with a keepsake glass. VIP tickets are available for $110, while general admission is priced at $75, offering an engaging, all-inclusive experience for all.

LIGHTING UP THE NIGHT for the second year, attendees are encouraged to join the fun by illuminating themselves with glow accessories. Food & Vine Time Productions, along with sponsors and exhibitors, will also provide light- up items to enhance the glowing ambiance.

Held at The ARK by Norris Event Center, the event offers free area parking and complimentary shuttle service, providing convenient pick-up from designated parking areas to the front entrance. Ride share is also encouraged for easy access.

Special features of Sip N Stroll include the Kroger Experience Alley, offering 60 feet of food and beverage indulgence, the Aruba Tourism Party Stage, the White Claw Liquid Lounge, Sweet Tooth Alley and the Spirits Patio serving craft cocktails. Artisan vendors will also be on-site, just in time for holiday shopping, along with other exciting displays.

Guests at Katy Sip N Stroll will indulge in an incredible variety of food samplings from over 30 local favorites, including BB’s Tex-Orleans, Babin’s, Chefs United, Copenhagen European Kitchen, Dave & Busters, Federal American Grill, Gauchos Do Sul, Good Vibes, Goodies by the Southern Belle Remix,

Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ, Main Event, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Mala Sichuan, Mo Pie U, Nando’s Peri- Peri, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Raising Cane, Rouxpour, and Voodoo Brewery, Alchemy Bake Lab and Suzy Bees with even more delicious eats and sweets to come.

We’re also thrilled to feature 35 wineries from top regions including Oregon, California, Texas, Italy, Argentina, France, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Portugal, giving guests the opportunity to discover a wide array of wines and varietals. Plus, All Things Bubbly, The Spirits Patio, and the Craft Beer Garden will offer even more sampling experiences for you to explore.

For groups wanting their own “home base,” Private Deluxe Hospitality Tents are available, providing a

perfect spot to enjoy all that Sip N Stroll has to offer. Tickets are available now, with general admission at

$75 and VIP Lounge tickets at $110. Attendance is limited, and a sellout is anticipated—don’t miss your chance to join the fun!

This event is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, including Kroger, BMW of West Houston, Airtech of Katy, Aruba Tourism, Cocoran Genesis, Frost Bank, Hess Persson, Michael David Winery, Renewal by Andersen, Trinchero Family Estates, and White Claw Vodka & Seltzers. In-kind partners include Community Impact News, Katy Christian Magazine, PetTalk Magazine, Photography by Melissa Chapman, and many others. Sponsorship, vendor, and restaurant participation is still available.

Sip N Stoll raises funds benefiting Christ Clinic, a non-profit primary care clinic that offers high quality healthcare and healthcare related services to those who are uninsured and underinsured.

WHAT: Katy Sip N Stroll, 28th edition

WHEN: Saturday, November 2nd, 2024

6:00-9:00pm; VIP access at 5:00pm

WHERE: The ARK by Norris Event Center – 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, TX TICKETS: $75 general admission

$110 VIP access at 5:00pm with a dedicated VIP Lounge area

KATY SIP N STROLL BENEFITS: A 501 (c)(3) organization, Christ Clinic was founded in 2000 as an outreach ministry in Memorial Lutheran Church in Katy, where they operated a weekly clinic. Rapidly growing and meeting the needs of the community, in 2007, they grew to a facility that offered four exam rooms with the option to operate three times a week. In 2012, Christ Clinic became what we know of it today, a trusted service that extends the healing ministry of God by offering high quality healthcare and healthcare related services to those who are uninsured and underinsured. Their commitment is to serve those in need with love, compassion, dignity, and respect through a team of caring staff and volunteers.

Through patient-centered primary care, strong provider and partner networks and diversified funding, Christ Clinic is known for providing reliable, accessible, high quality medical services to the most vulnerable people in our community regardless of their beliefs or background. They are dedicated to serving our neighbors in need and strive to be a source of hope and healing for all who come through our doors.

The Katy Sip N Stroll is one of Christ Clinic’s major fundraising events to support its

operating costs. Your enthusiastic participation in the silent auction provides proceeds to directly benefit Christ Clinic’s mission and is greatly appreciated. Support Christ Clinic and get your tickets today at www.sipandstroll.com . For more information about Christ Clinic, visit christclinickaty.org .

###

ABOUT SIP N STROLL AND FOOD & VINE TIME PRODUCTIONS

Food & Vine Time Productions is the first company to produce multi-day, multi-faceted, comprehensive destination culinary and wine events in the Houston Metro. Owners Constance and Clifton McDerby are dedicated to showcasing the culinary talent in the Houston metro while welcoming great chefs from across the globe who share their passion for flavors. They also are committed to extending their love of wine by featuring the flavors of the winemakers, growers, and producers who bring a time-honored tradition of the flavors of the vine. Food & Vine Time Productions created another first with the state’s first multi-day craft beer destination and educational event featuring over 300 craft beer selections. Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival which celebrated a decade of craft beer experiences was named #3 beer event in America by USA Today and #1 in Houston by Houstonia Magazine. Food & Vine Time Productions offerings include Katy Sip N Stroll, Houston Chronicle Culinary Stars, Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting Tour, and a myriad of private events for various clients. Since its inception in 2002, Food & Vine Time Productions has assisted in raising well over two million dollars for local charities through live and silent auctions and cash donations.