CASFER, Inside Out Unite to Take Bold Leap Toward Sustainable Agriculture

Inside Out becomes the first platinum member of CASFER in its quest to develop the next generation of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

The Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) at Texas Tech University has announced Inside Out, LLC as its first platinum member in the CASFER Innovation Ecosystem. This milestone also includes a strategic license agreement that propels CASFER’s mission to advance innovative, sustainable fertilizer production technologies.

CASFER is a collaborative research initiative focused on developing and implementing advanced technologies for sustainable fertilizer production. By bringing together leading academic institutions and industry partners, CASFER aims to create innovative solutions that address the global challenge of sustainable agriculture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Inside Out to the CASFER community,” said Gerri Botte, CASFER director. “This collaboration aligns with our shared vision of innovating in sustainable agriculture and bringing those innovations to regions in need. Ultimately, this will enhance global food security and drive meaningful change.”

Inside Out is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions across various sectors, including food, fashion, textiles, home, wellness and media, through pioneering science, technology and education. It focuses on delivering innovative, game-changing solutions that balance commercial returns with people’s needs while also fostering creativity and driving lasting impact.

“We are honored to join forces with CASFER in this vital mission,” said Suzy Amis Cameron, Inside Out CEO. “At Inside Out, we believe sustainable innovation is not only necessary but urgent. This partnership allows us to leverage groundbreaking research to create real-world solutions that support farmers and global food systems while reducing environmental impact. Together, we can make a significant shift toward a more sustainable, profitable and secure future for food production. We call this ‘Business for the Environment,’ ensuring both return on capital and return for the environment.”

The strategic license agreement with Inside Out marks a significant advancement in this partnership, facilitating the transition of groundbreaking research into practical applications. For CASFER and Texas Tech, it ensures the innovative technologies developed at the center reach the market. For Inside Out, it provides access to cutting-edge research, accelerating advancements in sustainable fertilizer technology. This partnership exemplifies how academic and industry collaborations can foster innovation and address global challenges.

“This partnership between CASFER, Texas Tech and Inside Out is truly exciting,” said Cameron Smith, assistant vice president of Research Commercialization at Texas Tech. “Collaborations like this empower universities to drive meaningful change on a global scale. We look forward to the advancements in fertilizer technology and the positive societal impact this partnership will create.”

About CASFER

CASFER is one of only 19 NSF-funded Engineering Research Centers in the U.S. This $51-million, 10-year investment by the National Science Foundation (NSF) demonstrates a strong commitment to CASFER’s transformative work. In collaboration with Case Western Reserve University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Texas Tech is spearheading efforts to enable resilient and sustainable food production. CASFER focuses on developing next-generation, modular, and efficient technologies for capturing, recycling and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers.