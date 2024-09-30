A&M System Partners with Student Veterans of America to study academic success of veterans

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System is proud to announce a new partnership with Student Veterans of America (SVA) to enhance the academic success of student veterans across Texas. This collaboration is made possible through a generous $563,750 grant awarded by the Greater Texas Foundation.

Monteigne Long, director of Veteran & Military Services for The Texas A&M University System, leads the National Veteran Education Success Tracker (NVEST) in the Texas working group, which includes representatives from eight Texas higher education institutions and two state agencies. The partnership aims to build upon research from NVEST, providing a comprehensive analysis of student veteran outcomes throughout the state.

“Understanding the academic experiences and needs of our student veterans is essential for their success,” Long said. “This project not only aims to illuminate the challenges they face but also will provide actionable insights to improve support systems at our institutions.”

The NVEST in Texas research project will focus on key areas including academic progress, enrollment decisions, financial challenges and the impact of benefits like the Hazlewood Act on veterans’ educational outcomes. The findings will inform initiatives across Texas colleges and universities, ultimately enhancing the support available to student veterans.

The project will encompass a diverse range of institutions, including the 11 campuses within the Texas A&M System and several other universities across Texas. This collaboration allows for a more comprehensive understanding of student veteran experiences across different academic disciplines and support systems.

In addition to the Texas A&M System, the working group comprises representatives from other institutions including the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State University, and Texas Christian University, as well as state agencies such as the Texas Veterans Commission and Texas Workforce Commission.

“By partnering with The Texas A&M University System, we aim to leverage their extensive research capabilities and veteran expertise,” said Dr. Abby Kinch, chief of staff of SVA. “Together, we will work to identify best practices and develop data-driven strategies to support our student veterans.”

The Texas A&M System and SVA are excited to embark on this important initiative, which is expected to yield critical insights into the academic and financial landscapes faced by veterans pursuing higher education in Texas.

About the Greater Texas Foundation

Greater Texas Foundation is a private foundation based in Bryan that supports efforts to ensure all Texas students are prepared for, have access to, persist in, and complete a postsecondary education. Since its 2001 inception, the foundation has approved more than $150 million in grants to support Texas students. For more information, visit www.greatertexasfoundation.org.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 157,000 students and makes more than 21 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.