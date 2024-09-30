Alley Theatre Releases Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performances for 2024-25 Season

Spanish Speaking Audiences Can Enjoy Alley Theatre Classics and World Premieres

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the Spanish Simultaneous Translation performances for the 2024-25 Season. This year, the Alley is offering more performances and more titles than ever, including theatre classics and world premieres. new works. This season’s productions include Noises Off, A Christmas Carol, The Night Shift Before Christmas, December: a love years in the making, Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie and Noël Coward’s Private Lives.

“I’m so happy that our Spanish language translation performances have been such a success,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Now we are expanding the program to include classics and some of our most popular shows. I’m especially happy to hear from bilingual families who tell me that this program has allowed them to include their entire family when they come to the Alley. Theatre creates bonds that last a lifetime and making it possible for families to enjoy our offerings makes me very happy. Our goal is to be an inclusive theatre serving the city of Houston and this is just one of the many ways we strive to live up to that goal.”

Managing Director Dean Gladden adds, “The Spanish translation performances support the essential work of the Alley by making it accessible to anyone that speaks Spanish, whether they are monolingual in Spanish or bilingual.”

“Simultaneous translation performances are vital in ensuring language is never a barrier to experiencing the power of live theatre,” shares Manager of Emerging Audiences Elena Valladolid-Rivera. “By expanding these offerings across multiple shows each season, we provide opportunities for everyone to engage with a diverse range of stories. Theatre unites people, and these performances reinforce the idea that it truly is for all.”

The Alley continues to expand access to the theatre to the Houston Spanish-speaking community. Audiences can immerse themselves in Alley Theatre productions and experience the stories in a compelling new way. Easy-to-wear headsets provide clear, amplified live Spanish translations in the Hubbard and Neuhaus Theatres, ensuring a seamless experience from any seat in the house.

Learn more about the Alley’s Language Justice Initiative at alleytheatre.org/importance-of-language-justice-at-the-alley

2024-25 Season Spanish Simultaneous Translations Shows

Noises Off

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Sept. 27 – Oct. 27, 2024

Have you ever wondered what really happens backstage? It’s hilarious! Peek behind the curtain of a struggling acting troupe in this uproarious comedy as they battle misplaced props, forgotten lines, and an abundance of sardines. It’s a rollercoaster of laughter both onstage and off as the mayhem unfolds.

Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performance: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Nov. 15 – Dec. 29, 2024

Houston’s Holiday Tradition!

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performances: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

The Night Shift Before Christmas

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Alley Theatre Commission

World Premiere

Dec. 5 – Dec. 24, 2024

Adult Holiday Comedy

Join Margot on her Christmas Eve shift, braving grumpy drive-thru customers until her late best friend’s ghost warns her of imminent spirits. Margot confronts her inner Scrooge in this holiday show packed with humor and heart.

Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performances: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

December: a love years in the making

By Marisela Treviño Orta

Directed by Marcela Lorca

World Premiere

Jan. 17 – Feb. 2, 2025

Follow the friendship between a creative writing professor and her former student as it blossoms into romance over two decades of exchanged letters, writings, and beloved poems. Let the lyrical dialogue and touching moments transport you through the years, as you witness the power of connection and the beauty of love that endures against all odds.

Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performances: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

The Glass Menagerie

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Rob Melrose

Feb. 21 – Mar. 16, 2025

Fragile Dreams, Faded Realities

Williams’ American classic follows a family caught by dreams and delusion. Amanda, a faded Southern belle, yearns for a better life for her children. Her daughter Laura, however, would rather spend time alone with her collection of delicate glass animals, while her restless son, Tom, longs to escape the monotony of his current life. This memory play asks us to explore the delicate nature of human connections.

Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performance: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Noël Coward’s

Private Lives

Directed by KJ Sanchez

May 23 – June 15, 2025

Step into a tempestuous world where love and laughter collide in unexpected ways! When divorced couple Elyot and Amanda accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms, sparks fly and tempers flare in a whirlwind of passion and humor. Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward’s timeless comedy, transporting you from 1930s Argentina to Uruguay. Don’t miss this witty and charming production!

Spanish Simultaneous Translation Performances: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Season subscriptions and Single Tickets are available at alleytheatre.org

SPONSORS: This season’s Simultaneous Translations are generously sponsored by Gonzalez Law Group. Alley Theatre is supported by the 2024-25 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and 350 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.