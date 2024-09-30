8th Annual Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival, Nigerian Exhibit Set to Takeover Downtown Houston

(Houston, Texas) – September 9, 2024 – The 8th annual Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival is set to light up Downtown

Houston with unapologetic fashions, rich cultural displays, and lively masquerade performances on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This highly anticipated event

celebrates Nigeria’s diverse heritage and contributions to the cultural landscape of Houston.

The festivities will commence with a parade through the streets of Downtown Houston near the Toyota Center, featuring Nigerian local groups: Bini Club of Houston, Umu Igbo Unite, Idemili Community Union, Elkins H.S. African Student Association, Akwa Ibom Heritage, Miss Nigeria USA, and many others. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Nigeria’s rich cultural traditions at the festival near Root Memorial Square, enjoying a variety of activities, including traditional dance performances, music, art exhibits, and West African cuisine provided by Wazobia Market. This event is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. Other sponsors include:

HoustonEB5, HEB, Nice Refund, 360 Blueprint, LEMFI, Indomie, and our community partners.

This year brings an exciting addition to the celebration! The Nigerian Exhibit at Houston City Hall is proudly presented in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs under the theme “Feels Like Home”, highlighting the city’s commitment to promoting cultural diversity and unity. This exhibit will be open to the public from October 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025, showcasing Nigeria’s history, art, and cultural milestones.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to bring the Nigerian Exhibit to Houston City Hall,” said Jane Brown, Founder of Culturally Naija. “This exhibit, alongside our annual parade and festival, offers a wonderful opportunity for Houstonians to experience and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.”

Event Details:

Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival:

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location: Downtown Houston (1400 Clay Street, Houston, Texas 77002

Nigerian Exhibit at Houston City Hall/City Hall Annex:

Date: October 21, 2024 – January 3, 2025

Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

About the Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival:

The Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and preserving Nigerian culture in Houston. The event is organized under the aegis collaboration by Culturally Naija and WeLead, Inc.

For more information about the event, please visit www.nigeriaculturalparade.com or follow the event on social media.

Instagram @nigeriaculturalparade Facebook @nigeriaculturalparade